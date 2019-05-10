Insider Selling: TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Director Sells 24,693 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 24,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,572,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Martin Babinec sold 30,517 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $1,950,951.81.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $1,445,485.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,810,500.00.

On Thursday, February 14th, Martin Babinec sold 4,836 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $234,884.52.

Shares of TNET opened at $62.70 on Friday. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,385.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TriNet Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

