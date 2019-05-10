Insider Selling: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Insider Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) insider Alex Vouvalides sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,509,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HPP opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $197.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

