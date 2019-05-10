Insider Selling: Harris Co. (HRS) Insider Sells 77 Shares of Stock

Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) insider William H. Gattle sold 77 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $12,119.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William H. Gattle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harris alerts:

On Thursday, May 2nd, William H. Gattle sold 5,131 shares of Harris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $916,961.01.

HRS stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Harris Co. has a 1 year low of $123.24 and a 1 year high of $183.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.07. Harris had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Harris by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Harris by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management grew its stake in Harris by 2.8% in the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Harris by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRS shares. ValuEngine lowered Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Argus increased their target price on Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/insider-selling-harris-co-hrs-insider-sells-77-shares-of-stock.html.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.