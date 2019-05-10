Insider Selling: CME Group Inc (CME) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total transaction of $1,790,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,776.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.35. The stock had a trading volume of 667,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,990. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $157.21 and a 1-year high of $197.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,515,000 after acquiring an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,415,000 after acquiring an additional 190,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

