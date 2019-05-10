Insider Selling: AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) CFO Robert Kuhn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $566,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,427.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATR opened at $113.00 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $744.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.68 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on AptarGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Vertical Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

