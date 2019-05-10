Insider Buying: Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.22. 99,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,329. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The firm has a market cap of $974.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 99.26% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $868.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Pitney Bowes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,222,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,069,000 after buying an additional 210,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,450,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after purchasing an additional 165,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,450,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after purchasing an additional 165,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,116,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after purchasing an additional 749,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,249,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 349,021 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PBI shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

