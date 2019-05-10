Insider Buying: Aurizon Holdings Ltd (AZJ) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) insider Michael Fraser bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.72 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of A$231,570.00 ($164,234.04).

Shares of AZJ stock opened at A$4.97 ($3.52) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95. Aurizon Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$3.90 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of A$4.97 ($3.52).

Get Aurizon alerts:

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/insider-buying-aurizon-holdings-ltd-azj-insider-acquires-30000-shares-of-stock.html.

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.