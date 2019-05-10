Insider Buying: Adveritas Ltd (AV1) Insider Purchases 482,987 Shares of Stock

Adveritas Ltd (ASX:AV1) insider Mathew Ratty purchased 482,987 shares of Adveritas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$33,809.09 ($23,978.08).

Shares of AV1 traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$0.12 ($0.08). 1,429,023 shares of the company were exchanged.

