Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“Our 12-month price target is derived from a market value of the firm at $1.3B, which includes a discounted cash flow based asset value of $1.4B for 15% discount rate, 2% terminal growth rate, 80% probability of success, excluding $78.5M debt and assuming 105M shares outstanding at the end of.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.57.

INO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 49,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,046. The company has a market cap of $377.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.70. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.39% and a negative net margin of 318.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $12,169,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $11,896,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,073,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 596,684 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,324,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,848,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 510,480 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.