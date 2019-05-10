Inogen Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (INGN)

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Inogen in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s FY2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 14.48%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $72.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. Inogen has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $287.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,305,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,919,000 after acquiring an additional 72,658 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Inogen by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,503 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

