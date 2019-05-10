Innogy SE (IGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.61 ($42.57).

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGY. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innogy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.76 ($42.74) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

ETR:IGY traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €39.97 ($46.48). The stock had a trading volume of 709,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Innogy has a 12 month low of €35.70 ($41.51) and a 12 month high of €41.80 ($48.60).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

