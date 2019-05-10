Ingles Markets (IMKTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.
NASDAQ IMKTA traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 58,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,484. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $563.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMKTA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
