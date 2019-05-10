Ingles Markets (IMKTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

NASDAQ IMKTA traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 58,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,484. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $563.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $68,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 29.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMKTA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/ingles-markets-imkta-posts-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.