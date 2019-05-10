Infrastructure India (IIP) Stock Price Down 15%

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP) traded down 15% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). 106,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,862% from the average session volume of 5,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.58, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

In related news, insider Rahul (Sonny) Lulla bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £600 ($784.01).

About Infrastructure India (LON:IIP)

Infrastructure India plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with both capital growth and income by investing in assets in the Indian infrastructure sector, with particular focus on assets and projects related to energy and transport. The Company’s portfolio of investments include Distribution Logistics Infrastructure Private Limited, which is a supply chain transportation and container infrastructure company; Western MP Infrastructure & Toll Roads Private Limited, which is an operator of an approximately 125 kilometers toll road in western Madhya Pradesh; India Hydropower Development Company LLC, which develops, owns and operates small hydropower projects; Indian Energy Limited, which is a power producer focused on renewable energy, and Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation Limited, which is an approximately 400 megawatts hydropower project located on the Narmada River near Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh.

