Infinera (INFN) Trading Down 1.7%

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) dropped 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 2,095,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,759,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $574.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFN)
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.
