Infineon Technologies (IFNNF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Warburg Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.50 target price on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFNNF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of IFNNF opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

