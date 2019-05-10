Independence Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.
Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $34.83.
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
Featured Article: SEC Filing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.