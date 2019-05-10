Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $34.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Independence Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/independence-advisors-llc-buys-new-stake-in-schwab-international-equity-etf-schf.html.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.