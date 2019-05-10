Immersion Co. (IMMR) Director Sharon E. Holt Sells 1,937 Shares

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Sharon E. Holt sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $19,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.04. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. Immersion had a net margin of 48.97% and a return on equity of 53.62%. Immersion’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 11,307.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 763,948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 381,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Immersion in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

