IKONICS Co. (IKNX) Insider Buys $15,425.64 in Stock

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,116 shares of IKONICS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $15,425.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 383,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,754.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IKNX stock remained flat at $$7.25 during midday trading on Friday. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098. IKONICS Co. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IKONICS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

