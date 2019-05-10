ICOBay (IBT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

ICOBay (CURRENCY:IBT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. ICOBay has a market cap of $46,354.00 and $645.00 worth of ICOBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICOBay token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and IDEX. In the last seven days, ICOBay has traded 60.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00305824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00908959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00139820 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00001033 BTC.

ICOBay Profile

ICOBay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,146,118 tokens. ICOBay’s official message board is medium.com/@icocalendartoday . The official website for ICOBay is icobay.net . ICOBay’s official Twitter account is @icobaynet

ICOBay Token Trading

ICOBay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICOBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

