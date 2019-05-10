ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) Shares Bought by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,359,431 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,304 shares during the quarter. ICICI Bank comprises about 0.8% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $61,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,529,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,508,000 after buying an additional 10,426,347 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,895,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,113,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,129,000 after buying an additional 5,672,032 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,626,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Standpoint Research cut ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ICICI Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ICICI Bank stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. ICICI Bank Ltd has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) Shares Bought by C WorldWide Group Holding A S” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/icici-bank-ltd-ibn-shares-bought-by-c-worldwide-group-holding-a-s.html.

ICICI Bank Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.