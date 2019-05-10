ICICI Bank (IBN) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.33

News stories about ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ICICI Bank earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted ICICI Bank’s ranking:

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ICICI Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ICICI Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

IBN stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/icici-bank-ibn-given-media-impact-rating-of-0-33.html.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.