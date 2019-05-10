Ichor (ICHR) Earns Outperform Rating from Cowen

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ichor to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. 4,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,421. Ichor has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $515.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Ichor had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 28,457 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $613,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,062 shares in the company, valued at $713,147.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,750 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $38,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ichor by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 121.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,439 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,653,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 281,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

