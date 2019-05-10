Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

“We maintain our 12-month price target of $57, which assumes an EV/NTM EBITDA multiple of 14x one year from now. Based on our estimates, the stock currently trades at an EV/NTM EBITDA multiple of 14.3x, and the peer group average multiple is 15.0x. We reiterate our OUTPERFORM investment rating. Opinion OUTPERFORM (12 mo) $57 15% LT EPS Cap (mil) $1,107 Enterprise Value (mil) $1,429 Shares Outstanding (mil) 22.3 Volume 82,621 Financial / Valuation Adjusted ROE (LTM) 9.6% LT Debt/Capital 37.5% EV/Adj.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.75.

HURN opened at $48.53 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -0.04.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $204.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,720 shares in the company, valued at $9,783,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 397,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,976,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

