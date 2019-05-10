Hudbay Minerals Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 883,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,202 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 683.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47,966 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

