HubSpot (HUBS) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $168.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.53.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.45. 3,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $186.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.47 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total value of $689,880.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,112.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider J Donald Sherman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $4,139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,476 shares in the company, valued at $19,286,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,896 shares of company stock worth $14,700,297 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 131,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in HubSpot by 7.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,698,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.