Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1,030.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,423,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,810,000 after purchasing an additional 271,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,362,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,262,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,463,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,706 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,762,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,112,000 after purchasing an additional 693,479 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities set a $146.00 target price on Hubbell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In related news, insider Darrin S. Wegman sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $498,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,071.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP An-Ping Hsieh sold 6,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $772,450.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,245 shares of company stock worth $3,219,785 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.95. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $137.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

