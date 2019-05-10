HSBC Analysts Give Air France KLM (AF) a €13.50 Price Target

HSBC set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.30 ($16.63) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.72 ($12.47) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air France KLM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.92 ($12.70).

Air France KLM stock opened at €8.69 ($10.10) on Tuesday. Air France KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

