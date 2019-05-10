Home Capital Group Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Home Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s FY2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCG. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$18.50 price objective on Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.92.

HCG opened at C$17.82 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$12.48 and a 12-month high of C$19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.50 million.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.