HL Financial Services LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784,090 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 8,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $1,257,932.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,867.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 2,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $465,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,222,917 shares of company stock valued at $532,917,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

EL opened at $165.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $180.20.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

