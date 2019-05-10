Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 201.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 58,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 122,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HIMX. Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $576.69 million, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.04. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.95 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

