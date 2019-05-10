Hilary A. Rapkin Sells 1,404 Shares of WEX Inc (WEX) Stock

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $205.14. 9,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,010. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $212.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $381.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.57 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in WEX by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

