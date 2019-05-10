HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Shares Bought by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) by 1,314.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,292,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201,176 shares during the period. HighPoint Resources accounts for 1.5% of Quantum Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in HighPoint Resources were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPR. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $5.00 target price on HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Ifs Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HighPoint Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

HPR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 11,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,452. The firm has a market cap of $560.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 3.23. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPoint Resources Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

