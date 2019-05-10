Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 293,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $17.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 82,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,367,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 591,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $9,761,966.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,110 shares in the company, valued at $975,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,251,562 shares of company stock worth $37,016,136. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/hewlett-packard-enterprise-co-hpe-shares-bought-by-parallel-advisors-llc.html.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.