Hershey Co (HSY) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hershey were worth $30,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hershey by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 453.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 76,011 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hershey by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $125.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $89.29 and a twelve month high of $126.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 90.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

In other news, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 40,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $5,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,161,844.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,417,530 shares of company stock valued at $174,554,196. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

