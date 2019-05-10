Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) PT Set at €94.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.36 ($112.05).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

FRA HEN3 opened at €87.50 ($101.74) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.