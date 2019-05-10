Hellofresh (HFG) PT Set at €14.00 by Barclays

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) received a €14.00 ($16.28) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hellofresh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.80 ($17.21).

HFG opened at €8.66 ($10.07) on Wednesday. Hellofresh has a 1-year low of €5.83 ($6.77) and a 1-year high of €15.00 ($17.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -16.91.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

