Hellofresh (HFG) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) received a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective from Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HFG. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.80 ($17.21).

ETR:HFG opened at €8.74 ($10.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -17.07. Hellofresh has a one year low of €5.83 ($6.77) and a one year high of €15.00 ($17.44).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

