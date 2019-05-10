Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD) Given a €1.80 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.26) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC set a €2.60 ($3.02) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €2.90 ($3.37) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €2.49 ($2.89).

Shares of ETR HDD remained flat at $€1.45 ($1.68) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 52-week low of €1.47 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of €3.27 ($3.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $402.57 million and a P/E ratio of 15.88.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

