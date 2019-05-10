Head to Head Survey: Brixmor Property Group (BRX) & Origen Financial (ORGN)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origen Financial has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brixmor Property Group and Origen Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 7 6 0 2.46 Origen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.39, suggesting a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Origen Financial.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Origen Financial does not pay a dividend. Brixmor Property Group pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Origen Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 30.47% 12.96% 4.36% Origen Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origen Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Origen Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.23 billion 4.41 $366.28 million $1.85 9.86 Origen Financial $50,000.00 47.35 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Origen Financial.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Origen Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to more than 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

Origen Financial Company Profile

Origen Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It manages residual interests in its securitized loan portfolios. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Origen Financial, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Southfield, Michigan.

