Head-To-Head Contrast: Esquire Financial (ESQ) & Banco Macro (BMA)

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

This table compares Esquire Financial and Banco Macro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $36.81 million 4.65 $8.73 million N/A N/A Banco Macro $2.15 billion 1.47 $558.39 million $7.82 6.14

Banco Macro has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Esquire Financial has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Macro has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Macro pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Esquire Financial does not pay a dividend. Banco Macro pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Macro has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Esquire Financial and Banco Macro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco Macro 0 1 2 0 2.67

Esquire Financial currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.29%. Banco Macro has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.06%. Given Esquire Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Esquire Financial is more favorable than Banco Macro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Banco Macro shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Esquire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and Banco Macro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 25.01% 11.90% 1.68% Banco Macro 22.36% 27.90% 5.08%

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Banco Macro on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.