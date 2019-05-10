HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $51,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 69,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 38.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 686,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.50. 10,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,740. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 112.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 37,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $5,236,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,439.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 28,084 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $3,902,833.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,170,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,765,584. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/hca-healthcare-inc-hca-shares-sold-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.