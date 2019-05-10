Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Electric depends heavily on third-party suppliers for fuel and purchased power. Any delay in the supply of fuels may impact the company’s performance adversely and result in additional expenses. Hawaiian Electric utilizes natural gas as a key fuel for power production. Any rise in price of natural gas without a rise in power prices, or any disruption in fuel supplies will affect the company’s ability to generate power, which will ultimately impact its profit margins. However, Hawaiian Electric continues making systematic investments in utility infrastructure development projects, primarily adding new generation facilities, replacing aging infrastructure and restoring transmission and distribution assets. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past twelve months.”

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,485. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $661.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.19%.

In related news, Director James K. Scott sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $213,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3,562.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,567,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $24,278,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,312,000 after acquiring an additional 437,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,839,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,328,000 after acquiring an additional 375,533 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,507,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,197,000 after acquiring an additional 310,034 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

