Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give S&T (SANT) a €28.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SANT has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on S&T and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.10 ($31.51).

Shares of SANT stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching €22.00 ($25.58). The company had a trading volume of 130,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. S&T has a one year low of €15.20 ($17.67) and a one year high of €28.06 ($32.63). The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

