Harsco (HSC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.98, but opened at $26.44. Harsco shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 7993 shares traded.
The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Harsco had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $447.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.
The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
