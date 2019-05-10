Harsco (HSC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.98, but opened at $26.44. Harsco shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 7993 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Harsco had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $447.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Harsco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,841,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Harsco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,344,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 110,522 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 255,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Harsco (HSC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/harsco-hsc-shares-gap-up-after-earnings-beat.html.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.