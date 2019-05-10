Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Takes $6.34 Million Position in Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 516,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in shares of Livent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Livent Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Livent in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Livent to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

