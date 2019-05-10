Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 158,349 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,461,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 988,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 223,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

