Hallador Energy Co to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $89.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 2.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th.

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of -0.05. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,887.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 63,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,163,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 117,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 54,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

