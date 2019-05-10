Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.16% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

