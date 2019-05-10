GTY Technology (GTYH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GTY Technology stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 1,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,038. GTY Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

In other GTY Technology news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,393,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $24,626,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 451,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 635.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 477,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 412,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,365,000. Institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is blank check company. The company currently does not have any operations. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

