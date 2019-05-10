GTY Technology (GTYH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
GTY Technology stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 1,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,038. GTY Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.
In other GTY Technology news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,393,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $24,626,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About GTY Technology
GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is blank check company. The company currently does not have any operations. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
