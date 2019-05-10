Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises approximately 2.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,130,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,348,000 after buying an additional 2,109,283 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,228,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,036,000 after buying an additional 1,802,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,550,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,472,000 after buying an additional 1,478,477 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,996,000 after buying an additional 1,057,281 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,010,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after buying an additional 734,100 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NYSE MPLX opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 113.10%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/groesbeck-investment-management-corp-nj-has-3-19-million-holdings-in-mplx-lp-mplx.html.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.